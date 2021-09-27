Sacramento Kings hold first in-person Media Day after 18 months

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another season for the Sacramento Kings is just about to start.

The team held its annual Media Day Monday, the first time to be face-to-face with the players and coaches in 18 months.

Along with the familiar faces, a new season brings change with the addition of new players.

“I’m excited to be here. You know, Sacramento’s always had a great fan base,” said Kings center Tristan Thompson.

The new season also brings a fresh slate and plenty of optimism.

“So, I’m curious to see what it’s like when everybody is together,” said Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton. “Just the energy in here, I think, is going to be amazing. So, I’m just looking forward to it.”

Sacramento opens its training camp Tuesday with 20 players hoping to make the opening night roster. Several of the players Monday answered questions from the media.

Buddy Hield, however, was in his own groove. When asked whether building relationships was a focus for him during the offseason, Hield responded lightheartedly.

“My name is Buddy, it isn’t hard to make a friend around here,” Hield said with laughter. “So, I’m everybody’s friend.”

Thompson was around when Hield was asked about the trade that fell apart with the Los Angles Lakers back on draft day.

“Day one of training camp, Buddy Hield is wearing a Sacramento Kings jersey — that’s where his mind and focus is at. He’s going to have a stellar year. I’m going to set him some great, wide pin-downs to get him open, so that’s his mindset right now,” Thompson said. “What’s in the past, is in the past, we cannot control that. When you look in the rearview, that’s when you crash. We look forward and ahead.”

“What he said, bro,” Hield added.

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton declined to say just how many of his 20 players on the training camp roster are fully vaccinated.