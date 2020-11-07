Sacramento Kings’ Jerry Reynolds retires after 35 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For as long as the Kings have been here in Sacramento, Jerry Reynolds has been employed by the organization.

With 35 years as a head coach, a general manager and a broadcaster, Reynolds always did his job with a smile and a sense of humor.

He pretty much did it all.

“I was assistant coach, interim head coach twice, head coach, director of player personnel, general manager, general manager of the Monarchs, broadcaster,” he recounted. “I’ve had a little bit of everything, except mascot.”

Reynolds actually tried semi-retirement two years ago but now insists, at age 76, this is really it for him.

“This is retirement, you know. Having said that, I’m probably going to do a few things,” Reynolds admitted. “I don’t plan on just rolling over in the backyard there somewhere, but you’re talking about two or three hours a week. Now, two or three hours a week I can handle.”

Reynolds also handled broadcasting smoothly, in part because of all the Jerry-isms that he was famously known for over the years, such as his “friends come and go, enemies accumulate” quip.

But if Reynolds had enemies, they were hard to spot. He is loved by the community and the friends he’s made within the Kings organization.

Reynolds admitted seeing Vlade Divac, Peja Stojakovic and Grant Napear all go over the past few months cemented his decision to step away.

“It made it easier to make it official. I was going to anyway. But I mean, certainly, Peja and Vlade were friends and I wanted them to do well in the worst way. It obviously didn’t go well,” Reynolds said. “Grant, a great friend and I enjoyed working with him.”

So now, it’s Kings’ fans who will miss all that Reynolds brought to the table the past 35 years.