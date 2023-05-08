(KTXL) — After a memorable rookie season with the Sacramento Kings, 22-year-old forward Keegan Murray was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team.

Murray was one of five players named to the All-Rookie First Team, which was revealed by the NBA on Monday. The league also revealed its All-Rookie Second Team on Monday.

The Iowa product joined Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero on the First Team.

Murray earned his selection after getting 88 votes for the First Team. Banchero, who won the Rookie of the Year Award, was the only unanimous selection.

Murray’s All-Rookie selection adds to the accolades won by other Kings players and staff this season.

Mike Brown was the first unanimous Coach of the Year winner, De’Aaron Fox was awarded the league’s Clutch Player of the Year and general manager Monte McNair was named the NBA’s Basketball Executive of the Year.

After being selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray played a role in the franchise’s turnaround season that included making the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

The 22-year-old also broke the record for most three-pointers made in a season by a rookie. Murray surpassed Donovan Mitchell with 188 three-pointers.

Murray finished his rookie season by averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.