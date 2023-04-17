(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings are looking to capture a two-game lead in their first round series against the Golden State Warriors.

Game 2 of the “Battle for NorCal” series is taking place at the Golden 1 Center on Monday at 7 p.m.

On Saturday night, the Kings took Game 1 of the series in a game that came down to the end.

In front of a roaring crowd at the Golden 1 Center, the Kings defeated the Warriors 126-123 for their first playoff win in 17 years.

Kings’ All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox finished with a game-high 38 points, the second most by a player in an NBA playoff debut.

Malik Monk scored 32 points off the bench for the Kings and Trey Lyles made threes at critical times, finishing with 16 points and going 4-for-6 from the 3-point line.