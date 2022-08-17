SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The regular season 2022-23 schedule for the Sacramento Kings has officially been released.

The Mike Brown-led Kings will play their first two games at the Golden 1 Center, starting with a season-opening match on Oct. 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers. A home matchup will follow on Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Five of the Kings’ first 10 games will be on the road and will play four of their games within an eight-day span. That stretch begins in Charlotte against the Hornets (Oct. 31) and continues against the Miami Heat (Nov. 2), Orlando Magic (Nov. 5) and the defending champion Golden State Warriors (Nov. 7)

The Kings will play the Warriors three times within the first two months of the season. The Kings will play the Warriors in San Francisco on Oct. 23 and Nov. 7. and Sacramento will host Golden State on Nov. 13.

The last matchup against the Warriors is scheduled for April 7, which is the Kings’ final game at the Golden 1 Center of the regular season. That game is also the second to last game of the 2022-23 campaign.

Tyrese Haliburton will make his return to Sacramento when the Indiana Pacers play at the Golden 1 Center on Nov. 30.

Haliburton was traded to Pacers last season in February as part of a six-player deal that brought Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to Sacramento, along with acquiring a second-round pick in 2023. Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson were also traded to the Indiana.

Sacramento will face the Los Angeles Lakers four times this season, starting with a road matchup on Nov. 11. The Kings will welcome Lebron James and the Lakers to the Golden 1 Center on Dec. 21 and Jan. 7.

The final matchup between the two squads will be in LA on Jan. 18.

The Kings will close out the season against the Denver Nuggets on April 9.

Click here to see the Kings’ full 2022-23 schedule.

Sacramento begins the preseason on Oct. 3 against the Lakers at Crypto.com.

Tickets for games at the Golden 1 Center will on sale Thursday, according to the Kings.