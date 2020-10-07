Sacramento Kings name Alvin Gentry as associate head coach

NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 19: Head coach Alvin Gentry of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings have named Alvin Gentry as an associate head coach.

In a release from the team, the Kings said Gentry brings with him 35-years of coaching experience, most recently serving as head coach to the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I’m excited to add Alvin’s valuable experience and leadership to the team,” Kings’ Head Coach Luke Walton said in the release. “His veteran coaching perspective will be a great addition and I look forward to working with him again to continue developing our group.”