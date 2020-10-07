Sacramento Kings name Alvin Gentry as associate head coach

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings have named Alvin Gentry as an associate head coach.
In a release from the team, the Kings said Gentry brings with him 35-years of coaching experience, most recently serving as head coach to the New Orleans Pelicans.
“I’m excited to add Alvin’s valuable experience and leadership to the team,” Kings’ Head Coach Luke Walton said in the release. “His veteran coaching perspective will be a great addition and I look forward to working with him again to continue developing our group.”