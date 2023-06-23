(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings selected a couple of players in the second round of this year’s NBA Draft.

The Kings traded up four spots from No. 38 to No. 34 in a deal with the Boston Celtics to select Xavier guard Colby Jones in Round 2. In the trade, the Kings reportedly traded the No. 38 and a future second-rounder.

Later in the second round, the Kings selected Furham forward Jalen Slawson at 54th overall.

The Kings entered Thursday’s draft with the No. 24 selection in the first round, but traded that pick to the Dallas Mavericks.

Sacramento chose Marquette forward Oliver-Maxence Propser at 24th overall in the first round, but agreed in principle to send his draft rights to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a larger trade that is expected to be finalized later.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings are sending center Richaun Holmes to the Mavericks as part of the deal. The move reportedly gives the Kings more than $30 million in cap space before free agency starts on July 1.

What to know about the Kings’ draft picks

Jones is a 6-foot-6 guard who played for the Xavier Musketeers for three seasons, with Kings General Manager Monte McNair calling him one of the best two-way players in the drafts.

He started a total of 79 games in 83 games played, averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game during his collegiate career.

During his three-year career, Jones had a total of 114 steals, 20 blocks and 367 defensive rebounds.

Slawson is a 6-foot-7 forward, who played five years at Furman. In his final year, Slawson averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in 36 games this season for the Paladins.

He earned the Southern Conference Player of the Year award and helped lead the Paladins to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 43 years.