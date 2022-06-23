SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Iowa’s Keegan Murray is the newest member of the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento drafted Murray with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night.

Murray, a forward, averaged 23.5 points per game for the Hawkeyes during the 2021-22 season. The Hawkeyes finished the season at 26-10 overall and 16-8 in the Big Ten Conference.

Iowa appeared in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 5 seed, but was upset by 12th-seeded Richmond in the first round.

Sacramento Kings fans outside Golden 1 Center react to the selection of Iowa's @keegan3murray with the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/pdwfMZuMJK — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) June 24, 2022

The Kings also have the 37th overall selection in the second round of this year’s draft.

Hours before the draft, the Kings traded their 49th second-round pick to Cleveland to acquire the rights for Bulgarian forward Sasha Vezenkov.

Vezenkov, 26, was the 57th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and previously was a First-Team All-EuroLeague selection this past season.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Vezenkov averaged 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 67 games for the Olympiacos B.C. Venzenkov played for the Greek team for the past four season.