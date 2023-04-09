(KTXL) — A little over a week after clinching a playoff berth, the Sacramento Kings now know who they’ll play in the first round.

In Sacramento’s first postseason appearance since 2006, the Kings will play the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Kings enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed while the Warriors are the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

The series will be the first time that the Kings and Warriors will play each other in the playoffs. This season is also the first time that both teams have made the playoffs at the same time.

Game one will be at the Golden 1 Center, but a date and time will be announced at a later time by the NBA.

Throughout the first round, the Kings will have a homecourt advantage, hosting up to four games. The format of the first round is 2-2-1-1-1, meaning the Kings will host the first two games of the series and games five and seven will be at the Golden 1 Center.

Games five and seven will only take place if necessary, as the first round is a best-of-seven series with the team winning four wins moving on to the next round.

The Kings are competing in the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons and entered the 2022-23 season with the longest playoff drought in NBA history. Before the season, the Kings also had the longest playoff drought in major professional sports in the U.S.

Sacramento clinched its playoff berth on March 29 with a 120-80 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.