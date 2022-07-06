SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings have officially signed free agent guard Malik Monk and completed a trade to acquire Kevin Huerter.

Sources told FOX40 about these transactions on July 1, but Kings’ general manager Monte McNair made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

The Kings received Huerter from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Maurice Harkless, Justin Holiday, and a future first round pick, while terms of the Monk deal were not disclosed per team policy, according to McNair.

Part of my conversation this morning with De'Aaron Fox, who is plenty excited about the offseason additions for his Sacramento Kings.



Especially about the signing of Malik Monk; one of his closest friendships dating back to middle school. @AhmadMonk @swipathefox pic.twitter.com/6tQGbwlwgm — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 6, 2022

“Malik Monk is an elite shooter, fierce competitor and tremendous athlete,” said McNair. “The opportunity to acquire a player like Kevin is always exciting. His ability to create shots and score will make him an instant asset to our team.”

McNair thanked Harkless and Holiday for their contribution to the organization and wished them the best moving forward.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) reacts after scoring a 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Kings won 141-137 in triple overtime. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Huerter, 23, played for the Hawks over the last four seasons (2018-22). During the 2021-22 campaign, he averaged 12.1 points (.454 FG%, .389 3PT%, .808 FT%) 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 29.6 minutes per game through 74 games (60 starts).

Monk, a five-NBA veteran who played with the University of Kentucky alongside Kings star De’Aaron Fox, has accrued career averages of 10.3 points (.424 FG%, .355 3pt%, .830 FT%), 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 20.4 minutes per game in 309 games (38 starts) for two teams, the Charlotte Hornets (2017-21) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2021-22).

During his 2021-22 campaign with the Lakers, Monk competed in 76 games (37 starts) and averaged 13.8 points (.473 FG%, .391 3PT%, .795 FT%), 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 28.1 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 24-year-old posted career-highs in points (41), field-goals made (14), rebounds (10) and blocks (3) during the 2021-22 season.