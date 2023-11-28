(FOX40.COM) — Ahead of the team’s final group In-Season Tournament game, the Sacramento Kings opened a redesigned and refreshed team store at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.

The retail store, named Label K and operated by the team, sells Kings-themed collections from brands such as New Era, Lululemon, Nike, Mitchel and Newss, and Authmade.

Kings fans will also be able to purchase clothing items from their collaboration with fashion brands Dybbuk, Advisry, Melin, Westside Love, Cross Colours, Actively Black, and Warren Lotas.

“As Golden 1 Center continues to be a hub for entertainment and community engagement, the new team store will enhance the overall fan experience,” Kings president of business operations John Rinehart said in a news release. “We look forward to our fans immersing themselves in a world where sports and fashion converge.”

The renovated team store also features a mural titled “A Street Art Paste-up Walk Through Time,” created by Indigenous artist Cheyenne Randall. The mural represents the celebration of the Kings’ 100-year history.

Fans can also see a backboard made from stained glass, a 24K gold-plated hoop and a Swarovski Crystal Garland Net.

The Kings are set to host the Golden State Warriors in their final group stage game of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

The Kings enter their final group game with a 3-0 record and will clinch a spot in the In-Season quarterfinals with a win over their Northern California rival.