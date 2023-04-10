(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings will appear in their first playoff game since 2006 on Saturday night.

The Kings will face the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs with Game 1 taking place at the Golden 1 Center.

The first game of the best-of-seven series will tip off on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.

Individual game tickets went on sale to the public Monday, but getting inside the arena won’t be cheap.

As of Monday afternoon, the get-in price for the Kings home playoff game is the highest on record for an NBA first-round contest at $548, according to Front Office Sports.

That price is on TickPick, a third-party online marketplace based in New York City.

On Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NBA, the get-in price for Game 1 at the Golden 1 Center is slightly cheaper at $450.

Season ticket holders had priority in buying playoff tickets, many of which are on the resale market on Ticketmaster.

For the lower level section, Ticketmaster prices range from $752 to over $4,000. Courtside seats range start at $4,000 with the most expensive coming in at $10,000.

There are other options to buy tickets, which are third-party sites. Here are the cheapest prices on those sites before fees:

•Seat Geek: $421

•StubHub: $415

•VividSeats: $414

•GameTime: $468