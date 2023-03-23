(KTXL) — It’s been a long time since Sacramentans have watched their beloved Kings in the playoffs.
The Kings are close to breaking a 16-year playoff drought, as they have gone under a resurgence this season with the league’s top-scoring offense, and currently sit in third place in the Western Conference.
The Kings last made the playoffs in the 2005-06 season and their last postseason game occurred 6,166 days ago at their former venue Arco Arena.
When was the Kings’ last playoff game?
When the Kings last appeared in the postseason, Sacramento faced the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The Kings lost the series 4-2 after losing Game 6 105-83 on May 5, 2006. The loss ended an eight-season streak of playoff appearances for the Kings.
Sacramento was the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a record of 44-38 while San Antonio was the top team in the conference at 63-19.
Before losing the series, the Kings were down 2-0 to the Spurs, but fought back to tie the series after winning Games 3 and 4 at Arco Arena.
The Game 4 victory was the final playoff win the Kings had at Arco Arena, defeating the Spurs 102-84 on April 30, 2006, according to Basketball Reference.
Who were the Kings’ starting five in the last playoff game?
The five starters who donned the Kings threads were Mike Bibby, Bonzi Wells, Ron Artest (now known as Metta Sandiford-Artest), Kenny Thomas and Brad Miller, according to RealGM.
Bibby was the Kings’ leading scorer that season with a career-high of 21.1 points per game. The 2005-06 team also included Kevin Martin and Shareef Abdur-Rahim coming off the bench.
Martin had one of the most notable moments for the Kings, scoring on a game-winning layup as time expired in Game 3.
How the Kings fared over the past 16 seasons
Winning has been hard to come by for the Kings since the 2005-06 season, as that year was also the last time Sacramento finished with a winning record.
According to Basketball Reference, the Kings had a combined 467-809 record (.366 winning percentage) from 2006 to 2022.
The Kings failed to reach 40 wins during their playoff drought. Prior to the 2022-23 season, the closest the Kings came to 40 wins was in 2018-19 when they finished with a 39-43 record and ninth place in the Western Conference.
The 2022-23 season will be the first time the Kings will finish with 40 wins and a winning record since their last playoff appearance in 2006.