(KTXL) — It’s been a long time since Sacramentans have watched their beloved Kings in the playoffs.

The Kings are close to breaking a 16-year playoff drought, as they have gone under a resurgence this season with the league’s top-scoring offense, and currently sit in third place in the Western Conference.

The Kings last made the playoffs in the 2005-06 season and their last postseason game occurred 6,166 days ago at their former venue Arco Arena.

When was the Kings’ last playoff game?

When the Kings last appeared in the postseason, Sacramento faced the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Kings lost the series 4-2 after losing Game 6 105-83 on May 5, 2006. The loss ended an eight-season streak of playoff appearances for the Kings.

Sacramento was the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a record of 44-38 while San Antonio was the top team in the conference at 63-19.

Before losing the series, the Kings were down 2-0 to the Spurs, but fought back to tie the series after winning Games 3 and 4 at Arco Arena.

The Game 4 victory was the final playoff win the Kings had at Arco Arena, defeating the Spurs 102-84 on April 30, 2006, according to Basketball Reference.

Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby, center, looks to pass off between San Antonio Spurs’ Robert Horry, left, and Rasho Nesterovic, of Slovenia, right, during the first quarter of Game 6 of their Western Conference NBA basketball playoff game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2006.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Sacramento Kings forward Ron Artest, left, drives to the basket around San Antonio Spurs defender Michael Finley during the second half of an NBA Western Conference basketball playoff game against the San Antonio Spurs in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2006. The Spurs won 105-83, and move on to the second round, in which they will face the Dallas Mavericks starting Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)

Sacramento Kings guard Bonzi Wells, right, tries to drive to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Bruce Bowen, during the first qaurter of Game 6 of their Western Conference NBA basketball playoff game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2006.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Sacramento Kings forward Kenny Thomas, right, goes up for the stuff over San Antonio Spurs forward Bruce Bowen, left, as Kings foward Ron Artest,forground, looks on during the first quarter of Game 6 of their Western Conference NBA basketball playoff game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2006.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Who were the Kings’ starting five in the last playoff game?

The five starters who donned the Kings threads were Mike Bibby, Bonzi Wells, Ron Artest (now known as Metta Sandiford-Artest), Kenny Thomas and Brad Miller, according to RealGM.

Bibby was the Kings’ leading scorer that season with a career-high of 21.1 points per game. The 2005-06 team also included Kevin Martin and Shareef Abdur-Rahim coming off the bench.

Martin had one of the most notable moments for the Kings, scoring on a game-winning layup as time expired in Game 3.

Sacramento Kings coach Rick Adelman reacts to an official’s call during an NBA Western Conference basketball playoff game against the San Antonio Spurs in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2006. The Spurs won 105-83 and will play the Dallas Mavericks in the next round. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater) San Antonio Spurs guard Nick Van Exel, left, battles for a loose ball with Sacramento Kings Ron Artest and Jason Hart, right, during the first half of NBA Western Conference basketball playoff action in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2006.(AP Photo/Steve Yeater)

Sacramento Kings players Bonzi Wells, left, and Ron Artest sit on the bench in the closing moments of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff series game against the San Antonio Spurs in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2006. The Spurs won 105-83 to take the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)

Sacramento Kings players Mike Bibby, left, and Brad Miller watch the closing moments of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff series game against the San Antonio Spurs in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday, May 5, 2006. The Spurs won 105-83 to advance to the second round against the Dallas Mavericks. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)

How the Kings fared over the past 16 seasons

Winning has been hard to come by for the Kings since the 2005-06 season, as that year was also the last time Sacramento finished with a winning record.

According to Basketball Reference, the Kings had a combined 467-809 record (.366 winning percentage) from 2006 to 2022.

The Kings failed to reach 40 wins during their playoff drought. Prior to the 2022-23 season, the closest the Kings came to 40 wins was in 2018-19 when they finished with a 39-43 record and ninth place in the Western Conference.

The 2022-23 season will be the first time the Kings will finish with 40 wins and a winning record since their last playoff appearance in 2006.