(KTXL) — The longest playoff drought in the NBA history is soon be a thing of the past.

The Sacramento Kings are on the verge of clinching their first playoff berth since 2006. As of Tuesday, team currently sits third in the Western Conference standings.

•Video Above: March Madness takeover at DOCO

After entering Monday as the No. 2 team in the West, the Kings dropped one spot following a 128-120 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Following the loss, the Kings are one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies and 4 ½ games behind the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the conference.

Here’s what needs to happen for the Kings to break their 16-year playoff drought, the longest in NBA history.

Kings’ magic number

Entering Tuesday, Sacramento’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot is four, meaning any combination of four wins and/or losses by the team that is the No. 7 seed. As of Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks were the No. 7 seed in the West.

The top six seeds in each conference automatically qualify for the playoffs while the teams that finished from seventh to 10th compete in a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds.

The Kings can decrease their magic number with a win over the Boston Celtics at the Golden 1 Center. The game is one of six homes game remaining on the regular season schedule.

The Celtics have already clinched a playoff berth and entered Tuesday’s matchup as the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference standings at 49-23. Boston is playing for the top spot in the East, as the Celtics are 2 ½ games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

Who are the teams behind the Kings?

The Kings have separated themselves a bit as a top-three team in the West with the Phoenix Suns (38-33) in fourth place with 9 ½ games behind them.

The Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) are 10 games behind the Kings in fifth place and the Golden State Warriors (37-36) are 11 ½ behind Sacramento in sixth place.

The Mavericks (36-36), Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37), Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) and the Jazz (35-36) are ranked No. 7 to No. 10 in that order.

Who are the teams left on the Kings schedule?

The Kings have 11 games remaining in the regular season with six of them at the Golden 1 Center.

Here are the teams the Kings play in their final 11 regular season games:

Tuesday, March 21: vs. Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m. PST

Friday, March 24: vs. Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m. PST

Saturday, March 25: vs. Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m. PST

Monday, March 27: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m. PST

Wednesday, March 29: at Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. PST

Friday, March 31: at Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. PST

Sunday, April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center, 3 p.m. PST

Tuesday, April 4: at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. PST

Wednesday, April 5: at Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. PST

Friday, April 7: vs. Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m. PST

Sunday, April 9: at Denver Nuggets, 12:30 p.m. PST