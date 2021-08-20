Sacramento Kings release 2021-22 regular season schedule, new COVID protocols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Kings released their 2021-22 regular season schedule Friday, with their first game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 20.

On Oct. 22, the Kings will play against the Utah Jazz for their home opener.

The Kings recently beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League championship game, taking home their first Summer League title since 2014.

Forty-one games will be played at the Golden 1 Center, where fans will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting Sept. 20. Masks will also need to be worn at all times, except when fans are eating or drinking.

All full- and part-time Kings employees will also need to be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Tickets will go on sale starting Monday.