SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie Colby Jones sits-down with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to talk about his NBA Summer League experience, talk about what he learned over the past few weeks with Sacramento, moments with new teammates, having the presence of veteran players around the summer squad, his relationship with Jalen Slawson, the unfortunate moment as a kid that left him with a scar on his face and highlights some of his interests off the court.

