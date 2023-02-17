SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTXL) – Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about his experience following the Rising Star event, where he buried a game-winning shot to propel Team Pau Gasol into the championship round and beat Team Jason Terry 25-20, having teammates Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter courtside, his expectations of Sabonis to notch a triple-double in Sunday’s All-Star Game and how he plans to spend the rest of his break before returning to Sacramento for the remaining 25 games of the regular season.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction