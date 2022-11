SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Kings players, coaches and staff welcomed community youth and families to Golden 1 Center for a holiday-themed feast as part of the organization’s 21st Annual Season of Doing Good. Players and coaches served, ate meals, visited and played games with more than 200 area youth and their families associated with more than 20 local nonprofits.

