Sacramento Kings shut down practice facility after another positive COVID-19 case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Kings have shut down their practice facility after someone in their traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, three players have tested positive for COVID-19. The team did not say if the fourth case was another player.

This comes as the Kings get ready to travel to Orlando on Wednesday for the re-start of the NBA season.

The person who tested positive Sunday won’t be able to travel this week. They must have back-to-back negative tests before being allowed to go to Florida.

The practice facility at the Golden 1 Center is not expected to reopen before the team leaves.