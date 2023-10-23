(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings will look to build upon last season’s playoff appearance when they begin the 2023-24 season this week.

The “Beam Team” will play three games in the NBA’s opening week with two of them at the Golden 1 Center.

•Video Above: Kings’ De’Aaron Fox on his readiness to tip-off the NBA season

After the Kings begin the season Wednesday on the road against the Utah Jazz, they’ll head back to Sacramento for two games against Western Conference hopefuls, the Golden State Warriors, on Friday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Kings’ home opener on Friday is set for 7 p.m. tip off while Sunday’s game has a start time of 6 p.m.

As the season gets underway, here’s what you need to know about the 2023-24 campaign.

‘100 years of royalty’

The 2023-24 season will be the 100th season of the Kings’ franchise and the team plans to celebrate its century mark.

The team released a special 100th-anniversary logo that will be displayed on team merchandise throughout the season.

The commemorative logo pays tribute to each city of the franchise’s history with five jewels set within a crown. Before the Kings arrived in Sacramento in 1985, the team called Rochester, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Omaha home.

The upcoming season will mark the Kings’ 38 season in California’s capital city.

Kings’ new threads

The Kings will have new uniforms they’ll wear throughout the season with each having a different color scheme and drawing inspiration from the team’s past.

The latest jersey the team unveiled was the City Edition uniform, which pays homage to the team’s 100-year anniversary.

The team’s City Edition uniform blends the historic Royals and Kings colors with royal blue as the primary color. Royal blue was the team’s primary color for seven decades before switching over purple and black.

The Kings unveiled three other uniforms during the summer with their “Association,” “Icon,” and “Statement” threads.

The “Association” jerseys has white as the primary color with the Kings lettering and numbers in black with a purple outline.

The “Icon” jerseys has black as the primary color with the lettering and numbers in white with a purple outline.

The “Statement” uniform features a purple-to-black transition with checkered pattern on the side.

Kings’ offseason moves

The 2023-24 Kings team looks the same as the squad who broke the franchise’s 17-year playoff drought.

Offseason additions to the team are EuroLeague MVP Sasah Vezenkov, trade acquisition Chris Duarte, and free agent signing Javale McGee.

The Kings return the starting five of De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Heuerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis, along with Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell, and Trey Lyles playing key roles off the bench.

How many times will the beam get lit?

After breaking a 17-year playoff drought, the Kings are heading into the 2023-24 campaign with playoff expectations and are looking to become among the best teams in the Western Conference.

Sacramento finished as a top-three team in the Western Conference with a 48-34 regular season record in 2022-23. It was the team’s first 40-win season since 2005-06, the previous year the Kings made the playoffs.

The Kings will be looking for its first 50-win season since 2004-05.

In its first playoff series in 17 years, the Kings’ 2022-23 postseason run ended after an exciting seven-game series against the Warriors. Golden State guard Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a Game 7 victory after scoring 50 points in front of the Golden 1 Center crowd.