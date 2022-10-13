SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings and other NBA franchises will honor the late Bill Russell this season.

When the Kings open the 2022-23 season on Oct. 19, the team will honor the NBA legend and former Kings coach with a No. 6 patch on the right side of their jerseys.

Every player in the league will wear the patch to honor the late basketball great along with every team having the No. 6 displayed above the NBA mid-court logo in black, white, and gold branding.

Russell died at 88 years old on July 31.

Russell, an 11-time NBA champion, had a brief coaching and managerial stint with the Kings during the 1987-88 season. The team was setting its roots in Sacramento at the time after moving from Kansas City, Missouri a few years prior.

“Having Bill come here was almost like recognition or acknowledgment of Sacramento in terms of national stature,” former Sacramento Kings owner Gregg Lukenbill told FOX40 News in a previous report.

In August, the NBA announced it will retire Russell’s No. 6 jersey throughout the league. Russell wore that number during his playing days with the Boston Celtics from 1956 to 1969.

The league’s most valuable player award for the NBA finals was renamed after Russell in February 2019.

The Kings host the Portland Trailblazers in their season opener on Oct. 19.

After hiring Mike Brown as head coach and making multiple acquisitions in the free agent and trade market, the Kings are looking to make the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons.

Sacramento’s playoff drought is the longest in major professional sports in North America.