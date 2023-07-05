(KTXL) — Days after unveiling new uniforms for the 2023-24 season, the Sacramento Kings revealed its third jersey on FOX40 News on Wednesday morning.

The Kings’ “statement” jersey features a purple-to-black transition with a checkered pattern on the side, drawing inspiration from the franchise’s history and uniforms from the past.

The lettering of the team’s name is also different from the other two jerseys with “Sacramento Kings” written in a different font. “Kings” is in a block font with “Sacramento” in a smaller font above the team name.

In the other two uniforms they’ll wear this season, the Kings’ lettering is in a script wordmark

“We didn’t want to completely get rid of the purple,” Kings emcee Scott Freshour told FOX40’s Gary Gelfand. “If you look at the details, we have some of the throwback imagery with the checkers. So it’s an awesome nod to our history.”

The purple-infused black uniforms come two days after the Kings released a video where De’Aaron Fox told Domantas Sabonis there will be less purple on their threads due to “a purple shortage.”

“It was a swerve, we wanted to catch people off guard, but this is purple glory right here, inspired by the beam, perhaps,” Freshour said.

The Sacramento Kings “statement” uniforms. Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Kings.

The other two uniforms were revealed on Monday ahead of the California Classic.

The team’s “association” uniform has white as the primary color with the “Kings” lettering and numbers in black with a purple outline.

Black is the primary color of the “icon” uniform with the lettering and numbers in white with a purple outline.

“We are excited to unveil a new collection of uniforms that salutes the team’s origins while celebrating the organization’s future,” Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a statement on Monday. “We believe our fans will appreciate the modernized Kings’ script and the return of the popular scheme.”

It’s unknown when the jerseys will be on sale, but fans can sign up to be notified when they’ll be available for purchase.

The Kings wore a simplified version of the new uniform on the first day of the California Classic. The team will continue to wear the simplified jerseys on the second day of the event and at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the latter beginning July 7.