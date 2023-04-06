SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Republic FC rallied from a 2-0 first half deficit, to tie the match in the 85th minute, then beat Crossfire Redmond 5-4 in extra time on Wednesday night at Heart Health Park to advance to the next round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup tournament. Head coach Mark Briggs shares his observations of the match following the game.

