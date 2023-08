SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov in introduced by Kings general manager Monte McNair on Thursday afternoon. Vezenkov, who just turned 28-years-old, talks about his dream of playing in the NBA, the recruiting by the organization to lure him to Sacramento, how he feels his game will translate to the NBA level and fitting in with his new teammates.

