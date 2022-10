SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – FOX40 goes inside the annual Fan Fest with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. Fans were treated to an open practice under new head coach Mike Brown, before the team went through several drills and competitions with young fans, followed by Chima Moneke, Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell taking center stage, displaying their dancing and singing abilities in the talent show.

