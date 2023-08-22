SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Skal Labissiere joins FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to talk about his new opportunity with the Kings, looking forward to the training camp battle in hopes of making the roster, beginning his career in Sacramento, some of the adversity he’s faced in his basketball journey, how he’s improved as a professional, embracing the challenge ahead, and the path back to the NBA after a three-year absence from the league.

