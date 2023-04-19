(KTXL) — The playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors is shifting to the Bay Area for the next two games.

The first two games of the first round series took place at the Golden 1 Center where the Kings won both contests to take a 2-0 lead over the defending NBA champions.

Game 3 is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

While cheering on their team in their playoff appearance in 17 years, Kings fans produced a roaring atmosphere at the Golden 1 Center including the sound of ringing cowbells.

A video that circulated on social media showed a Kings fan ringing a cowbell near Warriors general manager Bob Myers. Cowbells are a staple among Kings fans at home games, but they’ll have to leave them at home if they’re traveling to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

A representative with the Golden State Warriors told FOX40 News that noise making devices, including cowbells, are prohibited at the Chase Center under NBA rules.

The Golden 1 Center has a similar rule prohibiting noise makers, but cowbells are excluded for Kings games only.

The Kings tweeted Wednesday that fans going to the Chase Center with a cowbell will be “directed to the outdoor bag check location, where they can check their cowbell and retrieve it at the conclusion of the game.”

For those who are making the trip from Sacramento to San Francisco, here are the prohibited items inside the Chase Center, according to the venue’s website.

•Weapons and dangerous devices of any kind, but not limited to, pepper spray/mace, flares and fireworks, tasers/stun guns

•Bottles or cans

•Backpacks and hard-sided bags of any kind

•All bags, including briefcases, purses, luggage and diaper bags, larger than 14 inches in length by 14 inches in height by 14 inches in width

•Outside food/beverage (baby food permitted), alcohol, cans, bottles, flasks, coolers, drugs, illegal substances

•Refillable water bottles

•Pamphlets, product samples

•Skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, helmets and chairs

•iPads or other similar electronic devices (with the exception of Warriors games)

•2-way radios

•Cameras: no flash/professional photography, tripods or monopods, or selfie sticks. No lenses over 3 inches in length

•Audio/visual recording devices (GoPro, Google Glass, Spectacles, etc.)

•Drones

•Signs/flags/banners/posters: may not exceed 11 inches by 17 inches in size or attached to any pole or stick made of wood, metal, plastic or any other hard material

•Frisbees and beach balls

•Laser pointers

•Metal objects (license plates)

•Any noise making devices (air horns, cow bells, whistles, drums, plastic horns, etc.)

•Any other items deemed unacceptable by Arena Management

Kings look to continue momentum

Sacramento looks to extend its first-round series lead to 3-0 after winning Games 1 and 2 at the Golden 1 Center.

The Kings won Game 1 in a 126-123 thriller and defeated the Warriors 114-106 in Game 2.

Games 3 and 4 will be at the Chase Center and will return to Sacramento if a Game 5 is necessary.

Sacramento has a 2-0 series lead for the first time since 2004 while it’s the first time the Warriors are down 2-0 since 2007.

The Kings are hosting a free watch party at the Golden 1 Center for Game 3 on Thursday and Game 4 on Sunday. Tickets to Thursday’s watch party are sold out, but tickets for Sunday’s watch party will become available on Friday.

Game 4 for Sunday is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. tip off.