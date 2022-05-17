(KTXL) — Anjali Ranadive, the daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, is named the new assistant general manager of the Stockton Kings, the organization’s G League, multiple sources tell FOX40.

Currently, Anjali Ranadive is in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine this week.

Anjali Ranadive will serve in the role under Stockton’s general manager Paul Johnson. She becomes the latest in a line of family members from NBA ownership — most notably the Lacobs with the Golden State Warriors and the Buss family with the Los Angeles Lakers — to step into a front-office role.

In her new role, Ranadive will assist all aspects of basketball operations including G League player evaluations and development and strategy. She’s been with the organization in the social responsibility department.