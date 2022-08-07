SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings will be reunited with a familiar face before they open training camp next month.

The Kings and free agent wing Kent Bazemore are in agreement on a one-year deal to return to Sacramento, sources told FOX40’s Sean Cunningham on Sunday afternoon.

Those sources spoke to FOX40 on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced by the team. The Athletic was first to report the deal.

Bazemore, 33, spent 25 games in Sacramento after a trade from Portland in 2020, and provided a defensive presence, quality depth by splitting time between the small forward and shooting guard positions, as well as provided a wise, veteran presence to a team struggling with basketball IQ.

Sources confirm that Kent Bazemore, who spent 25 games in Sacramento after a trade from Portland in 2020, will return to the Kings one a one-year deal. The 33-year old spent the last two seasons with the Warriors & Lakers. @ShamsCharania first with the news — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) August 7, 2022

Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore (26) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Dallas. Dallas won 130-111. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Since playing in Sacramento back in 2020, Bazemore competed with the Golden State Warriors before spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bazemore won’t be just a familiar face to Kings fans. He has several connections outside the relationships he formed during his first stint in Sacramento.

Kings’ head coach Mike Brown worked with Bazemore during the 2020-21 season with the Warriors while serving as Steve Kerr’s associate head coach. He also was teammate last season in Los Angeles with Malik Monk, who signed last month as a free agent with Sacramento, and during Kevin Huerter’s rookie season in Atlanta during the 2018-19 season. The Hawks traded Huerter to the Kings last month.

OOOOOOHHHHHHHH BABBBYYYYY! Sacramentooooo! Y’all held me down last time around! Will be a fun ride this season! #SacTown ⚡️⚡️@SacramentoKings — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) August 7, 2022

“Baze” will be entering his 11th NBA season. He averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 14 minutes per game last season. He appeared in just 39 games with the Lakers, 14 of them as a member of the starting five.

The 6-4, 195-pound Bazemore has career averages of 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one steal over 20.6 minutes per contest.