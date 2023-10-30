(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings will be without their all-star point guard for some games following an injury.

De’Aaron Fox will “miss some time” a with moderate sprain on his right ankle, but has avoided a significant injury, league sources told FOX40’s Sean Cunningham.

According to sources, there’s optimism among the team that Fox will only miss a week.

The Kings play two games this week — one on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco and another on Saturday in Houston against the Rockets. The Kings will stay in Houston for another road game on Monday, Nov. 6.

Fox suffered the injury after stepping on the foot of Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent while he was making his way to the basket during the fourth quarter of the team’s 132-127 overtime victory against the Lakers.

The Golden 1 Center crowd went silent as trainers surrounded Fox under the basket, but eventually walked to the locker room on his own power.

Fox came back to the game minutes later to a roaring home crowd but left in the overtime period after he was limping throughout the rest of regulation. He was helped to the locker room by his teammates and coaches after the game.

The all-star point guard finished the game with 37 points and eight assists. It was Fox’s second consecutive 30-point outing.

The Kings’ road game against the Warriors on Wednesday will tip off at 7 p.m.