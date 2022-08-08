SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – One day after agreeing to a deal with Kent Bazemore to a one-year deal, the Kings were busy adding another player to next month’s training camp roster.

According to multiple sources, Quinn Cook, who finished last season with the Kings’ G League team in Stockton, has agreed to a one-year contract with Sacramento.

Cook, 29, worked out for the Kings last month in Las Vegas and sat courtside for a summer league game with several Kings players, including Domantas Sabonis.

During his 11 games with Stockton, Cook averaged 23.7 points (52.4% shooting, 44.6% 3-point range), 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

The 6-1, 180-pound Cook went undrafted out of Duke University back in 2015. He last appeared in an NBA game during the 2020-21 season when he played in 16 games with the Lakers. He was released by Los Angeles before inking consecutive 10-day contracts with the Cavaliers, where he would play in just seven games.

Last season, before arriving in Stockton, Cook was signed by the Portland Trail Blazers, but was released a month later towards the end of training camp.

During the course of his five years of NBA service, Cook has averaged 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists over 14.1 minutes per contest.

Should he survive training camp in Sacramento, the Kings will be Cook’s sixth NBA team. He is a two-time champion, winning titles as a member of the 2017-18 Warriors and with the Lakers during the 2019-20 season, which concluded in the NBA bubble environment in Orlando as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kings head coach Mike Brown became familiar with Cook during their time with Golden State. Cook spent two seasons with the Warriors while Brown served as associate head coach under Steve Kerr.