Last October, the Hawks inked Kevin Huerter to a four-year, $65 million extension to remain in Atlanta. On Friday, “Red Velvet” was dealt to Sacramento.

The Kings, in much need of shooting and depth at the wing position, acquired Huerter from the Hawks in exchange for Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first round pick, according to multiple sources.

The first-round pick headed to Atlanta will become a top-12 protected draft pick in 2025 and top-10 protected in 2026. Sources say if the pick is not obtained by the Hawks due to the lottery protections, then it will become to second round picks.

Those sources spoke to FOX40 on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced by the teams.

Huerter is the latest sniper to be added to Sacramento in as many days. The Kings agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with former Lakers shooting guard Malik Monk on Thursday, according to sources.

The 6-foot-7 Huerter can play both shooting guard and small forward. He started 60 of the 74 games he appeared in for the Hawks, averaging 12.1 points (shooting 43.1% from the field and 37.9% from the perimeter), 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 29.6 minutes per game.

The Kings aspire to snap a 16-season streak without a postseason appearance and will welcome Huerter’s playoff experience. He’s competed in 23 playoff games over the last two seasons in Atlanta.

Holiday, 33, came over to the Kings in the blockbuster trade with Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton last February. He started all 25 games he played in, averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

Harkless, 29, was acquired by Sacramento in a mid-season trade with Miami in 2021 for Nemanja Bjelica. He signed a multi-year deal to remain with the Kings last August and played just 47 games last season, 24 as a starter, averaging 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.