(KTXL) — When the clock struck 3:00 p.m. on Thursday in Sacramento, signifying the start of the NBA free agency period, the Kings struck a deal with a much needed addition to their roster for the 2022-23 season.

Free agent shooting guard Malik Monk, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, has agreed to sign a two-year, $19 million deal with the Kings, according to multiple sources.

Those sources, who had knowledge of the deal, spoke to FOX40 on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. Free agent deals cannot be officially signed until July 6.

Monk, 24, will reunite with his Kentucky Wildcats teammate and close friend De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dribbles the ball as Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The Lakers won 117-92. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Monk will be entering his sixth NBA season following his lone year with the Lakers. The 6-foot-3 guard, who is known for being more impactful on the offensive side of the ball, spent his first four seasons in Charlotte with the Hornets, who selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Fox was selected by the Kings with the fifth pick of that draft.

Last year, Monk signed a one-year deal worth $1.8 million and enjoyed his finest NBA season yet. He appeared in 76 games for L.A., starting in 37 of those contests, averaging 13.8 points (shooting 47.3%, 39.1% from 3-point range), 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The deal between the Kings and Monk comes one day after Sacramento declined to extend a qualifying offer to shooting guard Donte DiVinvenzo, who was acquired from Milwaukee as part of a four-team trade last February.