SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings will not be bringing in Sasha Vezenkov for the 2022-23 NBA season, sources told FOX40.

The team will continue to monitor him in the upcoming season and hold his draft rights. The possibility to bring Sasha Vezenkov, who is with the Olympiacos, into the next season still exists.

Additionally, the Kings have signed KZ Okpala and former UC Davis star Chima Moneke.

The former Aggies star — who has been playing internationally the past few years — will bring defense, athleticism and length to the Kings.

Moneke is familiar with head coach Mike Brown, Jordi Fernandez and Luke Loucks as he competed with the Nigerian National Team, and he helped take down Team USA before rosters were trimmed for the Tokyo Olympics.

KZ Okpala, a 6-8 forward, played parts of the last three seasons with the Heat. He was traded to Oklahoma City and released last February.

He also was a member of the Nigerian National Team and is familiar with head coach Mike Brown, Jordi Fernandez and Luke Loucks.