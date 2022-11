STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Thursday’s home opening 122-106 loss to the Salt Lake Stars, Stockton Kings head coach Bobby Jackson talks about the mistakes from his team, how the many injuries his team has suffered heading into the season has plagued his team, having Sacramento’s Chima Moneke part of training camp and how Jordan Ford was a bright spot in the game.

