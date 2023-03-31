STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) –

The successful season for the Stockton Kings came to an abrupt and stunning end on Thursday night, when the Sioux Falls Skyforce scored a late, go-ahead bucket and created a defensive stop to win 98-97, eliminating the West’s number one seed, and advance to the conference finals of the G League playoffs.

The Kings were led by Deonte Burton’s 25 points, Neemias Queta pitched in 18 points and Keon Ellis finished with a double-double in the loss with 17 points and 10 rebounds.