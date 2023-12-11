(FOX40.COM) — A WNBA star with ties to Stockton is joining the Sacramento Kings broadcast team for the remainder of this season.

The Kings announced Monday that Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray will join the pre-and postgame shows an as analyst for games on NBC Sports California. She’s currently a college basketball analyst for the ACC Network.

The team’s broadcast team includes former Kings’ players Matt Barnes and Mike Bibby.

Gray is a three-time WNBA champion who was a standout at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, where she was a top-five recruit.

After her playing days in Stockton, Gray continued her success in college at Duke, becoming the ACC player of the Year in 2013.

In 2014, Gray was selected 11th overall by the Connecticut Sun and later played for the Los Angeles Sparks, leading the LA squad to the WNBA title in 2016.

Gray signed with the Aces in 2021 and helped the organization secured its first WNBA Championship in 2022. She became the WNBA Finals MVP in the process.

The five-time WNBA all-star also won a gold medal for the U.S. Women’s National Team during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Gray’s other accolades includes a First Team All-NBA selection in 2019 and Second Team All-WNBA honors in 2017.

As part of a star-studded Aces team, Gray recently won her third WNBA championship in October. The Aces captured a 3-1 series victory over the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.