SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Terence Davis discusses Sacramento’s recent success in the wake of the lopsided victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the way his season high 31 points impacted that game, possibly having a bigger role with a potential absence of Keegan Murray against San Antonio, previews the matchup with the Spurs and talks about the team’s love of the purple beam outside Golden 1 Center after wins.

Terence Davis lights the beam in Sacramento after his big night in the Kings' win! 🔦🟣



31 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/r1DMhELasF — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2022