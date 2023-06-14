(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings haven’t hosted a game since April, but the team announced they are “testing some things out” at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night.

“Don’t be alarmed if you see something beaming from @golden1center tonight,” the Kings tweeted on Wednesday.

It’s unclear when the beam will be illuminated from the downtown arena on Wednesday. The beam was reportedly lit up on Tuesday.

The downtown Sacramento night skies could be a little brighter next season, as the Kings are looking to light up a brighter purple beam, according to the Mountain Democrat.

“We have some new technology and a new Laser Space Cannon design that provides a more powerful and brighter beam than last year,” Tim Anderson, president of Nu-Salt Laser International, told the newspaper. “We have new Laser Space Cannons, brighter laser diodes and special optics that are customized for the perfect Kings purple.”

Nu-Salt Laser International, a Folsom-based company, developed the beam technology that rallied the community around the Kings after each victory.

According to the Kings, last season’s victory beam was powered by four lasers and was announced on 916 Day as a “way for the team to further deepen its connection with the city.”

“Light the Beam” became a popular chant in the Golden 1 Center stands and it was also heard heard at road games.

The victory beam became a new symbol for the city during a season where the Kings made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. Due to their success, the Kings were nicknamed the “Beam Team” by fans.

The Kings finished third in the Western Conference at 48-34 and were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in a series that went seven games.

There’s no official start date for the 2023-24 NBA regular season, but it’ll reportedly start on Oct. 24, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That is still months away, but there will be professional basketball played at the Golden 1 Center this summer.

The California Classic Summer League series is returning to Sacramento on July 3 and July 5.

The year’s event will be the fifth in its history and will be comprised of six teams: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat.