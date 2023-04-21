(KTXL) — The playoffs series between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors will officially come back to the Golden 1 Center for Game 5.

Before the series comes back to Sacramento, the Northern California squads will play Game 4 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

•Video Above: De’Aaron Fox on the Kings first loss of the playoffs, team’s Game 3 struggles

The Kings currently lead the series 2-1 over the defending champions. Sacramento started the series with a 2-0 lead, winning both games at the Golden 1 Center, before falling 114-97 to Golden State in Game 3 in the Bay Area.

What to know about Game 5 in Sacramento

Depending on the result of Sunday’s game, Game 5 could become a potential series clincher for the Kings.

If the Kings win Game 4, they’ll extend their lead to 3-1 and will be one game away from winning the series. The Kings haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.

The series could return to Sacramento with the series tied 2-2 if the Warriors continue their momentum and win Game 4 at the Chase Center.

If the Warriors tie the series, they’ll be guaranteed to host Game 6 at the Chase Center, making Game 5 a pivotal contest for the Kings.

Tip off for Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center.

How much are tickets and where can you buy them?

Tickets for Game 5 are a few hundred dollars cheaper than the ones for Games 1 and 2 in Sacramento.

As of Friday, April 21, tickets start at $270 in the upper section of the Golden 1 Center, according to Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NBA.

Here are the cheapest prices on other third-party ticket and event sites, as of April 21:

•Seat Geek: $244

•StubHub: $256

•VividSeats: $243

•GameTime: $232

•TickPick: $313