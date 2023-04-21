(KTXL) — The playoffs series between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors will officially come back to the Golden 1 Center for Game 5.
Before the series comes back to Sacramento, the Northern California squads will play Game 4 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
•Video Above: De’Aaron Fox on the Kings first loss of the playoffs, team’s Game 3 struggles
The Kings currently lead the series 2-1 over the defending champions. Sacramento started the series with a 2-0 lead, winning both games at the Golden 1 Center, before falling 114-97 to Golden State in Game 3 in the Bay Area.
Sacramento Kings News:
•Mike Brown wins Coach of the Year Award
•Why do Kings fans ring cowbells at home games?
•De’Aaron Fox on Kings suffering first playoff loss
•Domantas Sabonis on Kings falling in Game 3
What to know about Game 5 in Sacramento
Depending on the result of Sunday’s game, Game 5 could become a potential series clincher for the Kings.
If the Kings win Game 4, they’ll extend their lead to 3-1 and will be one game away from winning the series. The Kings haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
The series could return to Sacramento with the series tied 2-2 if the Warriors continue their momentum and win Game 4 at the Chase Center.
If the Warriors tie the series, they’ll be guaranteed to host Game 6 at the Chase Center, making Game 5 a pivotal contest for the Kings.
Tip off for Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center.
How much are tickets and where can you buy them?
Tickets for Game 5 are a few hundred dollars cheaper than the ones for Games 1 and 2 in Sacramento.
As of Friday, April 21, tickets start at $270 in the upper section of the Golden 1 Center, according to Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NBA.
Here are the cheapest prices on other third-party ticket and event sites, as of April 21:
•Seat Geek: $244
•StubHub: $256
•VividSeats: $243
•GameTime: $232
•TickPick: $313