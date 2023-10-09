SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams says they left points on the field and could have been even more dominant despite Sunday’s 42-10 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams marvels at the Niners offensive production, the durability of running back Christian McCaffrey and feels Sunday ended up not being an ice pack game, even though he said earlier in the week that it would be.

The 49ers (5-0) will head to Cleveland next Sunday to face the 2-2 Browns.