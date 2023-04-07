SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday’s 119-97 loss to the Warriors, Kings forward Trey Lyles gives his honest assessment of the shorthanded performance in the fourth quarter from his team, why he felt it was embarrassing, the experience gained playing against a Golden State team desperate for a win, the possibility of meeting Golden State in the postseason and how he sees the Western Conference standings rounding out on Sunday.

The Kings will play their final game of the regular season Sunday afternoon in Denver.