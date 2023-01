SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday morning’s shootaround in Sacramento, Kings forward Trey Lyles talks about the tough test ahead that night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the rebounding troubles that have hurt his team over the past few games and hos this game could be a barometer game to see where his team is at after surging up the Western Conference standings.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction