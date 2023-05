SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Trey Lyles talks about Sunday’s season-ending 120-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of their first round playoff series, the disappointing effort in the second half of the game, the self inflicted mistakes from his team, the incredible 50-point effort from Stephen Curry and his desire to return to Sacramento next season.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction