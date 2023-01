SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 133-100 trouncing of the Grizzlies, Kings forward Trey Lyles talks about the record setting 3-point performance in the opening quarter for Sacramento, the lift Harrison Barnes gave the team to start the game, his own season scoring high with 24 points off the bench and seeing the rebounding results they were searching for coming into this contest.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction