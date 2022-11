SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Kings, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton talks about making his first return to Golden 1 Center since being traded to Indiana last February, his thoughts on that move, playing alongside De’Aaron Fox, the emotions he may feel playing in front of Sacramento fans again and the evolving relationship he has with Buddy Hield.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction