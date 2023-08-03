(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings’ preseason schedule was released Thursday with five games taking place in October.

The “Beam Team” will only play two games at the Golden 1 Center, one with the Golden State Warriors (Oct. 15) and another when the Utah Jazz (Oct. 19) come to Sacramento.

Sacramento’s preseason schedule will tip-off in Canada against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 8. The game will take place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver as part of the NBA Canada Series.

The Kings will then play the Los Angeles Lakers at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Oct. 11.

Following the home matchup against the Warriors, the Kings will head to the Bay Area to play Golden State at the Chase Center on Oct. 18.

Here are the location, dates and times of the Kings’ preseason schedule (home games in bold):

•Sunday, Oct. 8: at Toronto Raptors, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, 5 p.m. PST

•Wednesday, Oct. 11: at LA Lakers, Honda Center, Anaheim, 7 p.m. PST

•Sunday, Oct. 15: vs. Golden State Warriors, Golden 1 Center, 6 p.m. PST

•Wednesday, Oct. 18: at Golden State Warriors, Chase Center, 7 p.m. PST

•Thursday, Oct. 19: vs. Utah Jazz, Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m. PST

Training camp begins on Oct. 3 with preseason games starting two days later, according to the NBA.

As for the 2023-24 regular season schedule, there’s no release date determined, but the start of the season is slated for Oct. 24, according to the league.

A notable change for the upcoming season is the In-Season Tournament, which begins Nov. 3 and ends on Dec. 9 with the finals in Las Vegas.

The Kings were placed in West Group C which also includes the Warriors, Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.