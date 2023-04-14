(KRON) — In a battle between the two NorCal teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will face each other for the first time in the NBA playoffs.
The matchup is highly anticipated as the 6-seed defending champ Warriors and the 3-seed Kings were given the primetime Saturday slot (5:30 pm PT on ABC) for Game 1. Here’s the full schedule of the first-round series, including tip-off (all times Pacific) and broadcaster:
Game 1: Warriors at Kings
- Saturday, April 15
- Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
- Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
- ABC
Game 2: Warriors at Kings
- Monday, April 17
- Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
- Tipoff: 7 p.m.
- TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area
Sacramento Kings News:
•De’Aaron Fox on getting first taste of NBA playoffs
•Mike Brown voted NBCA Coach of the Year
•This is how the Kings’ final playoff game went before a 16-year drought
•Kings vs. Warriors: What you need to know about the NorCal playoff series
Game 3: Kings at Warriors
- Thursday, April 20
- Chase Center in San Francisco
- Tipoff: 7 p.m.
- TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area
Game 4: Kings at Warriors
- Sunday, April 23
- Chase Center in San Francisco
- Tipoff: 12:30 p.m.
- ABC
Game 5*: Warriors at Kings
- Wednesday, April 26
- Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
- Tipoff: TBD
- TV: TBD
Republic FC News and Matches on FOX40
•What is the U.S. Open Cup?
•Republic FC kits feature crisis hotline
•Watch the match livestreams in English
•Mira las transmisiones de los partidos en español
Game 6*: Kings at Warriors
- Friday, April 28
- Chase Center in San Francisco
- Tipoff: TBD
- TV: TBD
Game 7*: Warriors at Kings
- Sunday, April 30
- Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
- Tipoff: TBD
- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Sacramento is in its first postseason since 2006 — the longest active playoff drought among NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL teams. The Kings (48-34) improved their win total by 18 games after only winning 30 games the season before.
The Warriors (44-38) are the defending NBA champions but have struggled on the road with an 11-30 record away from Chase Center.