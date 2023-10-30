(FOX40.COM) — As the NBA begins its inaugural In-Season Tournament this week, the league unveiled new courts on Monday that each team will use during their home games of the tourney.

Each court, including the one the Sacramento Kings will play on at the Golden 1 Center, has a distinctive design of vibrant and bold colors to distinguish each game as a In-Season Tournament contest.

The Kings’ In-Season Tournament court is painted grey with a blue lane across the middle, along with the team’s alternate lion logo in the middle.

“Sacramento” is placed on the baselines with the team’s 100th-anniversary logo on the bottom of the court in the center.

The court’s colors are similar to the Kings’ City Edition jerseys, which predominantly features royal blue. The Kings are scheduled to wear the jerseys during their opening In-Season tournament game on Nov. 10.

The design on on each court includes a fully painted court, the NBA Cup trophy at center court, a contrasting color from lane-to-lane, NBA Cup silhouettes in the lane, and the team logo across the NBA Cup at center court and on the baselines.

Click or tap here to take a look at the Kings’ court, along with the rest of the 29 NBA teams.

The Sacramento Kings alternate court for the In-Season Tournament. Photo courtesy of the NBA.

How does the In-Season Tournament work?

The In-Season Tournament will involve all 30 teams with eight teams advancing to the knockout stages and competing for the NBA Cup.

Teams are divided into six groups of five with three groups in each conference. Teams were randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on won-loss records from the 2022-23 season.

Each team will have four Group Play games, which will take place every Tuesday and Friday Nov. 3 to 28, except for Election Day, when the league doesn’t have any games as part of its effort to encourage people to vote.

The Kings were placed in West Group C with the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Two of those will be at the Golden 1 Center with the other being on the road.

The top team in each group will advance to the eight-team single-elimination knockout bracket along with a “wild card” teams from each conference. The “wild cards” are the next best in each conference that finished second in Group Play.

The knockout stage will begin with the quarterfinals on Dec. 4 and 5 and will take place at the teams’ hosting site. The semifinals on Dec. 7 and the Championship on Dec. 9 will be played a neutral site at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Along with awarding the NBA Cup trophy to the winning team, the league will name a Most Valuable Player for the tourney and selecting an All-Tournament team.

Group play and knockout games will count towards the team’s 82-game schedule with the exception of the In-Season Tournament Championship. The championship round would be the 83rd game between the two qualifying teams.

The four teams that lose the quarterfinals will each play a regular season game on Dec. 8 against the opponent in their same conference.

Sacramento Kings’ In-Season Tournament schedule

The Kings will begin Group Play of the In-Season Tournament on Nov. 10 at home against the Thunder.

The team’s next two Group Play games will be on the road, taking on the Spurs on Nov. 17 and the Timberwolves on Nov. 24. The Kings will conclude Group Play against the Warriors on Nov. 28 at home.

Here are the days, locations times for the Kings’ Group Play schedule:

•Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Thunder at Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m.

•Friday, Nov. 17 at Spurs at Frost Bank Center, 4:30 p.m.

•Friday, Nov. 24 at Timberwolves at Target Center, 5 p.m.

•Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Warriors at Golden 1 Center, 7 p.m.