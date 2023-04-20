(KTXL) — If you’ve been to a Kings game, it’s safe to say you’ve heard the ringing sound of cowbells.

From 1998 to 2006, the Kings went on a streak of making the playoffs for eight straight seasons and cowbells became synonymous with fans during the team’s heyday.

The tradition of cowbells started during the 2002 Western Conference finals, a high-intense series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Former Lakers coach Phil Jackson called Sacramento a “cow town” and said Kings fans were “semi-civilized” and “maybe redneck in some form or fashion.”

Kings fans responded to Jackson’s comments by bringing cowbells to home games during the series.

The Lakers eventually won the series in seven games, taking Game 7 in a 112-106 overtime victory at ARCO Arena.

Despite the disappointing ending for the Kings, cowbells has since become a tradition for every home game.

The rowdiness of Kings fans led ARCO Arena (later known as Sleep Train Arena and Power Balance Pavilion) to become one of the best homecourt advantages in the league.

Prior to the 2022-23 season, the Kings failed to make the playoffs for a NBA-record 16 consecutive seasons with their previous postseason appearance coming in 2006.

Although the Kings didn’t put together a winning season for 16 seasons, the passion of the fans never left, especially at home games.

The old Sacramento venue officially became the loudest arena for opposing teams, when Kings fans help set a world-record for loudest crowd at an indoor sports venue.

During a regular season home game on Nov. 15, 2013, fans helped set the record at 119.5 decibels during the first half of a game against the Detroit Pistons. Fans broke their own record later in the night, reaching 122.6 decibels.

Kings fans set another mark, reaching 126.0 decibels between the third and fourth quarters of the game.

According to the NBA, the decibel level is the highest set recorded inside an NBA arena.

For the Kings’ inaugural season at the Golden 1 Center, a 3-foot-tall cowbell was installed in the corridor between the team’s locker room and court inside the downtown arena.

Before the 2022-23 season, the Kings installed a bell inside the team’s facility, which rings during practice to reward and recognize players.

“I know there’s a history with Sacramento and bells so we’re trying to bring the bell back to Sacramento,” Kings assistant head coach Jay Triano said in October 2022.

During the team’s return to the playoffs in 2023, the Golden 1 Center had a roaring home crowd for the first two games of the Kings’ first round series against the Golden State Warriors.

At Game 2 of the series, a video circulated on social media showed a Kings fan ringing a cowbell near Warriors general manager Bob Myers.

As cowbells were brought to the Golden 1 Center, fans are not allowed to bring them to the Chase Center, the Warriors home venue in San Francisco.

Cowbells are not allowed inside the venue due to “noisemakers” being a prohibited item under NBA rules.

The Golden 1 Center has a similar rule, but make exceptions for cowbells during Kings home games.